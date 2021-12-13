Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $16.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

