Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

MOFG opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

