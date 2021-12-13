Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Up 808.3% in November

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a growth of 808.3% from the November 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.0 days.

Shares of ITPOF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.97. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 5.19%.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

