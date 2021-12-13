International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $165.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

Shares of IFF opened at $147.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $103.94 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,749,000 after buying an additional 1,750,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

