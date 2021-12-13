International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Down 85.3% in November

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 592,100 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the November 15th total of 4,039,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

BABWF stock remained flat at $$1.81 during trading on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

