Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Inter Parfums has decreased its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums stock opened at $96.54 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $55.70 and a 52 week high of $98.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.