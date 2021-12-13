Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.