Insured Finance (INFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,258.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.82 million and $3,258.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.29 or 0.08162685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,491.20 or 1.00149101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00054780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002716 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,889,495 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

