InsurAce (INSUR) Price Hits $0.90 on Major Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001845 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $3.26 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.97 or 0.08106852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,739.79 or 0.99982137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002689 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

