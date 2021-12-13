Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,415 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises makes up about 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $108,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $280,000.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $102.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.58 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,610. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

