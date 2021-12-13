Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells $29,022,500.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBUX opened at $116.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.57. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 427.2% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 357,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 289,339 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $3,493,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

