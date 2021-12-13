Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells $29,022,500.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SBUX opened at $116.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average of $114.57. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 427.2% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 357,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 289,339 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $3,493,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
