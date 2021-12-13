Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells $1,570,100.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00.

SWKS opened at $162.48 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.94 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

