Insider Selling: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) SVP Sells $38,450.97 in Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $81.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.