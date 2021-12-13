Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Major Shareholder Sells 23,660 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biogen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56.

On Friday, November 26th, Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40.

SGMO stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,011,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

