Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Sells $841,258.44 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $841,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.52. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth $452,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 321.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 100.1% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

