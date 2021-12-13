Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $2,541,150.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00.

MRNA opened at $257.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $32,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

