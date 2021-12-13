Insider Selling: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Sells $21,120.00 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $964.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth about $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 235.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth about $325,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

