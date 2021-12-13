Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Sells 13,086 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 13,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $423,855.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,896 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 210.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 44.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 19.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

