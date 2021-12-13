Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Sells $8,085,000.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $135.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.66 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

