Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $341,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,273. The company has a market cap of $225.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of -0.55. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 639.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 233,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 323.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at about $881,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

XAIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

