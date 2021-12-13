Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $256.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.25.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $260,648. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
IIPR traded down $11.42 on Wednesday, hitting $243.84. 10,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.10 and its 200 day moving average is $230.84. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $158.28 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.47.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
