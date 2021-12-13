Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $256.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $260,648. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.8% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

IIPR traded down $11.42 on Wednesday, hitting $243.84. 10,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.10 and its 200 day moving average is $230.84. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $158.28 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.