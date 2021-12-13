Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.31.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 214,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inhibrx by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inhibrx by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Inhibrx by 604.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

