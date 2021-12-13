ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Holdings Lifted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

