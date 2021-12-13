Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.04. Incyte reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several research firms have commented on INCY. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.