Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives GBX 1,933.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,933.20 ($25.64).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.85) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.85) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.85) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,581 ($20.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £14.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,330 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,557.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,570.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.