Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a growth of 462.4% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ILIKF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.64. 188,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,295. Ilika has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.
Ilika Company Profile
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.