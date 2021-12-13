Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a growth of 462.4% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ILIKF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.64. 188,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,295. Ilika has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

