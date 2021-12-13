Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $22.95

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $22.20. Icosavax shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 518 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $23,275,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

