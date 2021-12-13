Hyve (HYVE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.18 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Hyve has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $8.18 million and $431,803.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

