Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Hits $1.94 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and $4.57 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $48,637.29 or 0.99415294 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.09 or 0.08096532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,901.82 or 0.99955986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00056153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

