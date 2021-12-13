Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Huntsman has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.