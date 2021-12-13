Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Lowered to $236.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.25.

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.12. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Amundi acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after buying an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

