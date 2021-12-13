Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,203 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $209.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

