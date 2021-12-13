Honest Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,681.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Honest has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.79 million and $6,681.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.49 or 0.08149127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00078468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,838.57 or 0.99835151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

