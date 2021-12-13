HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. HomeStreet makes up approximately 5.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of HomeStreet worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HMST opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

