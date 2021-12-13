Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 993,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

