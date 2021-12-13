Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.