Hexavest Inc. Sells 5,389 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

NYSE AON traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $293.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.13 and its 200-day moving average is $276.02.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.