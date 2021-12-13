Hexavest Inc. Sells 29,856 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,856 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,699,000 after buying an additional 60,424 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

GIS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 79,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,613. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.