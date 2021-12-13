Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Shares of HES opened at $79.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. Hess has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,849,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hess by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,065,000 after acquiring an additional 538,654 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

