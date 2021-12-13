Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.
Shares of HES opened at $79.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. Hess has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,849,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hess by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,065,000 after acquiring an additional 538,654 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
