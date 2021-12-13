Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Up 77,966.7% in November

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, an increase of 77,966.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on Heritage Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Heritage Cannabis stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Heritage Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

