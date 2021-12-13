Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 9,040 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

