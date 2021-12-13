Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $379.44 on Monday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.95. The company has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

