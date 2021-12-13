Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,747.56.

Booking stock opened at $2,236.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,389.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,303.93. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

