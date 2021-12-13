Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

