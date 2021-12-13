Hendershot Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Maximus comprises about 2.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the second quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Maximus by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Maximus in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMS opened at $77.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

