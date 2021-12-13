Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 4,592 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in VSE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VSE by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VSE by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $59.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $750.52 million, a P/E ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

