HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €93.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €93.00 ($104.49) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.07 ($104.57).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €74.22 ($83.39) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €82.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 39.99. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($109.55).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

