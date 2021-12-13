Head to Head Survey: Sanara MedTech (SMTI) & Its Peers

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sanara MedTech to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million -$4.36 million -44.94 Sanara MedTech Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 21.97

Sanara MedTech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Sanara MedTech Competitors -162.78% -52.38% -11.38%

Risk & Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sanara MedTech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech Competitors 332 1307 2251 84 2.53

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.47%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

