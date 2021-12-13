Head to Head Review: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 10 0 2.91 MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $108.44, suggesting a potential upside of 83.39%. MariMed has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -31.83% -27.36% -14.76% MariMed N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and MariMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $1.80 billion 10.25 -$460.91 million ($2.27) -26.05 MariMed $50.90 million 5.01 $2.14 million N/A N/A

MariMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats Bilibili on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

