Head-To-Head Contrast: ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET) & Its Rivals

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ: CNET) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ZW Data Action Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $38.41 million -$5.22 million -16.85 ZW Data Action Technologies Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion -0.13

ZW Data Action Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies. ZW Data Action Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -4.75% -11.67% -6.68% ZW Data Action Technologies Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZW Data Action Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ZW Data Action Technologies Competitors 954 3957 8300 272 2.59

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 18.36%. Given ZW Data Action Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZW Data Action Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

ZW Data Action Technologies rivals beat ZW Data Action Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services; Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services; Blockchain technology; and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

